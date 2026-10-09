FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Franklin County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for some of its most flood-prone communities ahead of Hurricane Isaias. With bridges at risk of closing as winds pick up, leaders are warning residents not to wait too long to leave.

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Franklin County orders mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Isaias; bridges could close as storm approaches

The order took effect Thursday at noon. It covers all barrier islands, including St. George Island and Dog Island. It also includes Alligator Point, Bald Point, low-lying areas, mobile homes, and RV parks.

Emergency leaders urged everyone in those areas to leave by Friday morning.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the area could see 4 to 6 feet of storm surge and another 5 to 10 inches of rain.

Ray Cooper has lived on the island his entire life. He stayed through Hurricane Michael and says he plans to ride out this storm, too.

"If you're staying, stay inside. There's gonna be some wind, some rain. Trees already whipping around. They'll be some tree limbs down. If you don't have to go outside, don't go outside." Cooper said.

For residents who need a safe place to go, Franklin County does not have hurricane shelters. Two options outside the county are the Wakulla County Community Center on Shadeville Road in Crawfordville and Deane Bozeman School on Highway 77 in Panama City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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