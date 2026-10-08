BREAKING: Franklin County orders mandatory evacuation ahead of Isaias, bringing storm surge and flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Franklin County is under a mandatory evacuation order beginning at noon today (October 8th) as Isaias intensifies and threatens the region with dangerous storm conditions.

The county is currently under a Tropical Storm warning, storm surge warning, and flood watch. Forecasters anticipate 5-10 inches of rain, 4-6 feet of storm surge, the possibility of tornadoes, and sustained tropical storm-force winds.

The following areas are under the mandatory evacuation order:



All Barrier Islands

Alligator Point

Bald Point

Low-lying areas

Mobile homes

RV parks

Franklin County EMA says residents should complete their evacuation by Friday morning, Oct. 9, 2026. Further evacuations may be announced if there are changes in the storm's track or intensity. If you feel unsafe, leave until the storm has passed.

Residents who need transportation to a shelter outside the county should call Franklin County at 850-653-8977 by 5 p.m. today.

Bridge and emergency service closures

Bridges will close when sustained winds reach 45 mph. EMS services will also cease at 45 mph sustained winds.

To monitor wind speeds, visit Franklin County Weatherstems by clicking here..

Franklin County schools and government offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

Prepare for power outages

Heavy rainfall earlier this week has left the ground highly saturated, increasing the likelihood of trees falling. If power outages occur and power lines are down, report them to Duke Energy by calling 1-800-228-8485 or by clicking here..

Sandbag distribution — today only

Sandbag distribution locations are open today (October 8th) only, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Empty bags and sand will be provided at each location. Filled sandbags will no longer be available. Residents should bring their own shovel.

Distribution locations:



The Old State Yard — 1090 Bluff Rd., Apalachicola, FL

Vrooman Park — 30 6th St., Eastpoint, FL

Old Courthouse Annex — 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL

SGI Firehouse — 324 E Pine Ave., St. George Island, FL

Lot across the street from Alligator Point Firehouse — 101 Tom Roberts Rd., Alligator Point, FL

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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