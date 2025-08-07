Franklin County health department issues water quality advisory

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County has issued water quality advisories for Alligator Point Beach and St. George Island Beach.

Tests from August 6, 2025, show that water quality at these beaches does not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria.

The health department is advising against any water-related activities due to increased risk of illness. The advisory will continue until the amount of bacteria falls below the acceptable level according to state guidelines.

Water quality advisories for Carrabelle Beach remain active and have not been lifted.

