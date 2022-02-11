Franklin County family that lost residence in fire to get a new home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A family struck with tragedy after losing their two small children in a house fire will get a new home.

The Franklin County Sheriff's office along with community donations raised more than $100,000.

According to Sheriff A.J. Smith, the money helped pay off the lot their original home sat as well as a new mobile home which is expected to be delivered Friday.

"It's great that we can quickly rally the community together,” Smith said. “Raise this amount of money to buy these folks a new home that is suffering such a catastrophic loss so hopefully this will help them develop some sort of normalcy back into their life.”

The fire ripped through the Cooper family's home in January. Officials say the fire started by a heat lamp used to keep a litter of puppies warm.