Fox News anchor to hold discussion to benefit Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation

An Evening with Shannon Bream to benefit Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation

A Fox News anchor and Christian author is coming home to Tallahassee later this month.

Shannon Bream will be speaking with women in the community at Immanuel Baptist Church on March 26 from 6:30 to 8:30.

Before joining Fox News, Bream graduated from North Florida Christian and Liberty University and later earned a law degree.

During next week's event, she will also discuss her new book, Nothing is Impossible with God.

Tickets for the event are sold out, but organizers say there's still a way for neighbors to take part.

Vickie Bass with Steadfast Women's Ministry says, ""You can go online to myIBClife.com, register for that waitlist. We'll also have, right in this building, we're going to simulcast the event, so people can come and be a part of that and be able to see what's happening right next door."

The discussion will benefit the Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation, which supports youth in Leon County and its surrounding counties.

The foundation is close to reaching its fundraising goal for their Champions Ranch. The 109-acre facility will have youth programs, multi-sport fields, basketball courts and a cafe, with the first phase expected to open by summer 2026.

"This is a massive undertaking for the Ward Family Foundation, and so just to be able to be a part of that and see what we can do," Bass said.