Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum arrested on drug charges in Alabama

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was arrested on drug charges on July 2 after officers in Daphne, Alabama, say they stopped him for erratic driving.

A news release states that Daphne Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 98 near North Main Street at 10:45 p.m. Officers identified the driver as Gillum.

DPD states an officer observed a glass pipe on the center console of the vehicle, which led to a probable cause search. They say officers recovered several rolled marijuana cigarettes and 3 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The 46-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, second degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked into the Daphne City Jail and later taken to the Baldwin County Correctional Facility.

This comes six years after Gillum had checked himself into rehab in March of 2020 after a drug overdose incident in Miami in the same month.

At the time, the former gubernatorial candidate said he "fell into a depression" after losing his bid to be Florida's governor, which he said led to alcohol abuse.

*This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.*

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