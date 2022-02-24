Watch
Former prosecutor pleads guilty to bribery, extortion, fraud

MGN Online
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 24, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former state attorney in north Florida has pleaded guilty to participating in a bribery and extortion scheme.

Court records show 53-year-old Jeffrey Siegmeister of Live Oak, Fla., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court to conspiracy to use a facility of commerce for bribery and extortion and three other charges.

Siegmeister was the elected state attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit of Florida from 2013 through 2019.

According to court documents, Siegmeister conspired with one defense attorney over several years by soliciting bribes in exchange for the favorable disposition of charges.

In a separate case, officials say Siegmeister dismissed two DUI charges in exchange for a $20,000 discount on a tractor.

