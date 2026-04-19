Forest fire closes Highway 65 in Franklin County

A forest fire forced crews to close both lanes of Highway 65 in Franklin County. That's according to the sheriff's office.

The office says the fire is burning on both sides of the road in the Sand Beach area.

At this point, there is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

The office says Forestry & Eastpoint Vol. Fire Department are on scene battling the fire.

Crews say drivers should use North Road and Bucksiding to reach Highway 65 North. They say cars can also re-route through Hwy 67 to Hwy 98.

It's unclear how the fire started.

This comes as our area continues to deal with exceptional drought. Many counties have burn bans in place.

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