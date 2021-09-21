Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DeSantis announces new Florida Surgeon General

Scott Rivkees replacement announced. Will need formal approval by the legislature.
items.[0].image.alt
WTXL
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida surgeon general nominee
DeSantis announces new Florida Surgeon General
Posted at 12:06 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:42:15-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announces nominee for new Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

According to UCLA Health, Dr. Ladapo is a physician and health policy researcher whose "primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease."

Dr. Ladapo graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He completed his clinical training in internal medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

If confirmed, Dr. Ladapo would replace Dr. Scott Rivkees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming