DeSantis announces new Florida Surgeon General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announces nominee for new Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

According to UCLA Health, Dr. Ladapo is a physician and health policy researcher whose "primary research interests include assessing the cost-effectiveness of diagnostic technologies and reducing the population burden of cardiovascular disease."

Dr. Ladapo graduated from Wake Forest University and received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his PhD in Health Policy from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He completed his clinical training in internal medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

If confirmed, Dr. Ladapo would replace Dr. Scott Rivkees.