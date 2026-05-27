MIDTOWN, FL — The Florida Wildlife Federation is calling on photographers across the state to help tell the story of Florida's natural beauty through a camera lens.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida Wildlife Federation celebrating 90 years in annual photo contest

The federation, which has worked to protect Florida's wildlife and natural spaces for 90 years, holds an annual photo contest open to photographers of all skill levels. The theme for 2026 is 'Wild Florida's Legacy' — celebrating 90 years of the people, places, and wildlife that define Florida, while honoring decades of conservation efforts.

Organizers say Wild Florida means something different to everyone, and they are encouraging contestants to show what it means to them.

Photos must be submitted into one or more of the following categories:



Wildlife

Birds

Native Plants

Landscapes

Recreation

Storytelling

Contestants may submit up to 3 photos through July 30, with winners announced in early August.

Prizes include a $300 Visa gift card, an annual pass to Florida State Parks, Florida Wildlife Federation merchandise, and more. The winner will also be featured on the federation's social media and in the September issue of its monthly newsletter.

Organizers say they hope the contest inspires Floridians to reflect on what makes Florida wild.

Additional rules and eligibility information can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.