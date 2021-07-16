Watch
Florida virtual school extended enrollment deadline

9th through 12th-grade enrollment ends Friday, July 16
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 16, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida virtual school extended its deadline for full-time enrollment.

It's an option for parents and students who don't want to return to brick-and-mortar classes.

You now have until August 13 to enroll for kindergarten through 8th grade, but if you're interested in 9th through 12th-grade classes enrollment ends Friday, July 16.

While applications for FLVS Full Time continue to be submitted for the next school year, the number of applications received so far outpaces pre-pandemic levels of applications received.

For more information or to enroll click here.

