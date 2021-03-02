Florida Strawberry Festival 2021: Everything you need to know

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The 2021 Strawberry Festival is a go!

The annual festival in Plant City, Florida is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, rides, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

This year, the Florida Strawberry Festival runs from March 4 to March 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily and close at 10 p.m. But due to COVID-19, things will be a little different.

No concerts will take the main stage. Instead, you will find entertainment throughout the park, which is included in your admission. Rides, livestock shows and concessions will still be available.

Masks are strongly recommended for those five and older. Staff, board members and vendors are required to wear masks.

100 hand sanitizer stations will be throughout the grounds.

GATE ADMISSION

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

There will be special-priced admission days, click here for a full calendar.

Discounted tickets are also available at participating Publix locations.

FOOD

Among the changes this year are two new shortcake vendors since you won't be able to make your own. Berry Amaz'n and Parkesdale Express will be serving up the famous item.

There are a ton of new food items this year including Apple Pie Sweet Potato, Chocolate Pineberry Drizzle, Deep Fried Eclair and a Deep Fried Triple Chocolate Oreo.

PARKING

Parking is available on Florida Strawberry Festival property in the Blue, Gray and Red Parking Lots located on Ritter Street, off of Highway 92 or Highway 574.

Cars, pickup trucks and vans under 20 ft: $5

Vehicles over 20 ft. to 39 ft.: $10

Vehicles or buses over 40 ft.: $15

The tram runs daily from the Blue, Red and Gray parking lots to the Festival’s entry Gate 10 and 14.

Parking is also available in independent lots around the Festival grounds (Bryan Elementary School track, Tomlin Middle School, etc.).

To learn more about the Strawberry Festival and their COVID-19 precautions, click here.