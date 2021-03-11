Florida State University hosts 10th annual Day of Giving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — March 10 is Florida State University's annual day of giving and the FSU Foundation needs your help reaching its goal of $1 million.

The funds will help fund more than 90 programs at the university, in addition to student scholarships and campus activities.

Nora Clark monitors donation progress and said, between pandemic woes and less money coming in from the state FSU needs the donations now more than ever.

"With the funding from the state legislature diminishing, we need to help our students and their activities even more now than before because people are strings are tight and this is how we can help them do that," said Clark.

Clark points out that there are match incentives to help encourage donations.