Florida ranked second-least patriotic state in the nation in WalletHub study

Florida is the second-least patriotic state in the nation. At least that's what a recent study from WalletHub found.

The study looked at 13 key indicators of patriotism. The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Florida ranked dead last in civic engagement, and second to last overall for patriotism.

The most patriotic states according to WalletHub's metrics were Montana, Alaska and Maryland.

New York was the one state less patriotic than Florida in the study.

To see the full study and how the results were found, click here.