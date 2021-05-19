Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month.

In addition to sports betting, the tribe will be able to add roulette and craps to its seven casinos.

The state will receive at least $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $20 billion over the course of the 30-year deal.

Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. issued the following statement on behalf of the 4,300 members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida:

“Today, all the people of Florida are winners, thanks to legislative approval of the Gaming Compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a historic and mutually-beneficial partnership between the State and Seminole Tribe that will positively impact all Floridians for decades to come. The Seminole Tribe wants to express our sincere thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, as well as to minority leaders Sen. Lauren Book and Rep. Evan Jenne, who have all worked hard to make this opportunity a reality. I must also thank our entire team for such a meaningful outcome and specifically Seminole Gaming CEO Jim Allen for leading the negotiations.”