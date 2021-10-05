Florida middle school teacher accused of sex with teenager

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Police in South Florida have accused a middle school teacher of repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old former student.

Drama teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray was in jail Tuesday on charges including lewd and lascivious battery, molestation and engaging in a sex act with a child.

A police report says the 31-year-old teacher at Hialeah Middle School had sex with the teen in her car after reaching out to him in August.

Police say the boy's sister became suspicious of his behavior and then saw “explicit text messages and photos” on his phone.

Her lawyers say she's presumed innocent until proven guilty.