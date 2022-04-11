Florida Legislature gives up, asks DeSantis for congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature’s leaders have sent a memo to lawmakers ahead of a special session next week saying legislative staff will not draw new congressional maps.

Instead, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are asking Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to give them one.

In an unprecedented move, DeSantis interjected himself into the once-a-decade process of drawing new political lines after the federal census by submitting his own congressional map. When the Legislature didn't approve it, he vetoed the maps lawmakers sent him.

By saying it will wait for the governor, the Legislature is conceding the process to him.