Florida judge sends ex-deputy to prison on child porn charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A federal judge sentenced a former Florida sheriff’s deputy to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography.

The judge on Wednesday also ordered 38-year-old Travis Ryan Pritchard to register as a sex offender. He was a member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office DUI unit when he was arrested last year.

He was accused of having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Pritchard used an online chat app to engage with the girl from December 2019 to May 2020.

She told investigators he asked her to send nude pictures of herself even though he knew she was 15.