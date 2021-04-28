Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Florida House votes on bass, squirrels and school safety

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Shaver/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robert Burke releases largemouth bass from a shipment into Eagle Lake, near Burlington, Wis. Wednesday afternoon, June, 3, 2009 as part of the restocking plan created by the Wisconsin DNR in partnership with the Eagle Lake Management District. (AP Photo/Journal Times, Gregory Shaver)
largemouth bass
Posted at 10:26 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 10:26:19-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House is sending several bills to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bills passed Tuesday including measures that deal with school safety, largemouth bass, and the illegal sale of flying squirrels.

One of the bills unanimously passed by the House will build on the law passed after 17 people were fatally shot at a Parkland high school three years ago.

The House also sent a bill to the governor that will allow people to raise largemouth bass for commercial sale.

Another would make it a third-degree felony for the illegal taking of fish, animals and other wildlife.

It was inspired by a case in which wildlife officials arrested several people and charged them with capturing flying squirrels and flying them to Asia

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project