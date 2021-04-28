Florida House votes on bass, squirrels and school safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House is sending several bills to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bills passed Tuesday including measures that deal with school safety, largemouth bass, and the illegal sale of flying squirrels.

One of the bills unanimously passed by the House will build on the law passed after 17 people were fatally shot at a Parkland high school three years ago.

The House also sent a bill to the governor that will allow people to raise largemouth bass for commercial sale.

Another would make it a third-degree felony for the illegal taking of fish, animals and other wildlife.

It was inspired by a case in which wildlife officials arrested several people and charged them with capturing flying squirrels and flying them to Asia