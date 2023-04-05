Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Michigan’s Hillsdale College

(WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to attend an event at Hillsdale College Thursday night.

The college said the Florida governor will speak during an event and join the college’s president - Larry P. Arnn - for a conversation.

DeSantis' visit comes on the heels of the college ending its partnership of providing its classical curriculum to Tallahassee Classical School.

Tallahassee school art lesson makes headlines around the globe

International uproar occurred over Tallahassee Classical School’s handling of the fallout after an art history lesson about Michelangelo’s “David” sculpture led to the resignation of Tallahassee Classical School’s headmaster.

Parents express opinions at TCS board meeting after former principal's forced resignation

Hillsdale College, an independent Christian liberal arts college in Hillsdale, Michigan, will begin the event with the governor at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.