College ends partnership with Tallahassee Classical School over the David issue

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan college will no longer partner with a Florida charter school after the school's principal resigned due to complaints sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a Renaissance art lesson that included Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

MLive.com reports Thursday that Tallahassee Classical School no longer is affiliated with Hillsdale College, a small, Christian classical liberal arts college in southern Michigan.

Tallahassee Classical School uses Hillsdale’s classical education curriculum. Hillsdale spokeswoman Emily Stack Davis says the Florida school's license to use Hillsdale's curricular materials has been revoked. Hope Carrasquilla resigned last week at the Florida school following an ultimatum from the school board’s chairman.

“This drama around teaching Michelangelo’s ‘David’ sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of classical education,” spokesperson Emily Stack Davis wrote in a statement. “Of course, Hillsdale’s K-12 art curriculum includes Michelangelo’s ‘David’ and other works of art that depict the human form.”

GALLERIA DELL’ACCADEMIA



Tallahassee Classical School was licensed to use Hillsdale's classical education curriculum, but its license was "revoked and will expire at the end of the school year,” Davis said.

Hillsdale provides K-12 curriculum in partnership with dozens of charter schools across the country.