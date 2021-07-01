Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1 for concerts, sporting supplies and more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.
"Freedom Week" will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.
Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:
- A live music event
- A live sporting event
- A movie shown in a movie theater
- Entry to a museum, including annual passes
- Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes
- Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance
- Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances
- Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event
- Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December
Here is a list of qualifying items:
- $5 or less
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if sold per item
- $10 or less
- Fishing Supplies: bait or fishing tackle, if multiple items are sold together
- $15 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunscreen or insect repellent
- $25 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks
- $30 or less
- Camping Supplies: camping lanterns or flashlights
- Fishing Supplies: tackle boxes or bags
- General Outdoor Supplies: water bottles
- $40 or less
- Sports Equipment: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear
- $50 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: safety flares
- Camping Supplies: sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs
- General Outdoor Supplies: hydration packs, bicycle helmets
- $75 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: life jackets, coolers, paddles, and oars
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold individually
- $100 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: sunglasses
- $150 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable tubes or floats capable of being towed
- Fishing Supplies: rods and reels, if sold as a set
- $200 or less
- Camping Supplies: tents
- General Outdoor Supplies: binoculars
- $250 or less
- General Outdoor Supplies: outdoor gas or charcoal grills, bicycles
- $300 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: paddleboards and surfboards
- $500 or less
- Boating and Water Activity Supplies: canoes and kayaks