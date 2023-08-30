Watch Now
Florida family has a message for those in Idalia's path: 'I hope God wraps His arms around all of us'

Posted at 12:34 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 00:41:59-04

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Evacuees from coastal communities have flocked to Perry, Florida.

There is no emergency shelter open in the county.

Spyridon Aibejeris has a home on the water in Keaton Beach.

This is not the first storm he’s had to weather.

He and his family will hunker down and wait, wondering what they’ll come home to.

Dinathe Aibejeris had a message she wanted to share with others in her community and around the state.

"Everybody along the west coast of Florida that are in this direct path, we're praying for you all," she said. "I hope God wraps His arms around all of us."

