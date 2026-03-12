Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Ethics Commission recommends censure, $1.5K penalty for Gadsden Co. commissioner

The commission found Ronterious Green had a conflict of interest when he approved multiple county contracts.
GADSDEN COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Tatyana Purifoy
GADSDEN COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Ronterious Green
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The State of Florida Commission on Ethics recommended a public censure and civil penalty for a Gadsden County commissioner after they found he approved county contracts with a conflict of interest.

Public documents show the commission adopted a settlement agreement with a commission advocate and Gadsden County Commissioner Ronterious Green.

Green serves district 5 on the county commission.

This follows an investigation into contracts Green approved between his landlord and the county. The commission ordered a public hearing on the issue last summer.

In the original complaint, Sherrie Taylor alleged in March of 2022, Green was paid $250 by the county for flower arrangements from his business, The Greenery Floral & Tuxedo Place.

Taylor is a former Gadsden County and City of Quincy commissioner.

Green responded to the complaint saying his business and the county did not exceed the $500 threshold under Florida law.

The ethics commission found the contracts did present a conflict of interest. They recommended a public censure and reprimand for Green along with a civil penalty of $1,500.

Documents show the ethics commission is currently investigating complaints against other political leaders in Gadsden County for "legal sufficiency."

The investigations include:

  • Quincy Mayor Beverly Nash (2)
  • City Manager Richard Ash
  • City Finance Director Georgette Daniels
  • City Commissioner Devonta Knight
  • Quincy Police Lt. Scott Littlefield
  • Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson
  • Quincy Mayor Pro Tem Lane Stephens
  • Quincy Police Sergeant DeAnthony Shamar

