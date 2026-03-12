Florida Ethics Commission recommends censure, $1.5K penalty for Gadsden Co. commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The State of Florida Commission on Ethics recommended a public censure and civil penalty for a Gadsden County commissioner after they found he approved county contracts with a conflict of interest.

Public documents show the commission adopted a settlement agreement with a commission advocate and Gadsden County Commissioner Ronterious Green.

Green serves district 5 on the county commission.

This follows an investigation into contracts Green approved between his landlord and the county. The commission ordered a public hearing on the issue last summer.

In the original complaint, Sherrie Taylor alleged in March of 2022, Green was paid $250 by the county for flower arrangements from his business, The Greenery Floral & Tuxedo Place.

Taylor is a former Gadsden County and City of Quincy commissioner.

Green responded to the complaint saying his business and the county did not exceed the $500 threshold under Florida law.

The ethics commission found the contracts did present a conflict of interest. They recommended a public censure and reprimand for Green along with a civil penalty of $1,500.

Documents show the ethics commission is currently investigating complaints against other political leaders in Gadsden County for "legal sufficiency."

The investigations include:



Quincy Mayor Beverly Nash (2)

City Manager Richard Ash

City Finance Director Georgette Daniels

City Commissioner Devonta Knight

Quincy Police Lt. Scott Littlefield

Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson

Quincy Mayor Pro Tem Lane Stephens

Quincy Police Sergeant DeAnthony Shamar

