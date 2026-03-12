Florida Ethics Commission recommends censure, $1.5K penalty for Gadsden Co. commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The State of Florida Commission on Ethics recommended a public censure and civil penalty for a Gadsden County commissioner after they found he approved county contracts with a conflict of interest.
Public documents show the commission adopted a settlement agreement with a commission advocate and Gadsden County Commissioner Ronterious Green.
Green serves district 5 on the county commission.
This follows an investigation into contracts Green approved between his landlord and the county. The commission ordered a public hearing on the issue last summer.
In the original complaint, Sherrie Taylor alleged in March of 2022, Green was paid $250 by the county for flower arrangements from his business, The Greenery Floral & Tuxedo Place.
Taylor is a former Gadsden County and City of Quincy commissioner.
Green responded to the complaint saying his business and the county did not exceed the $500 threshold under Florida law.
The ethics commission found the contracts did present a conflict of interest. They recommended a public censure and reprimand for Green along with a civil penalty of $1,500.
Documents show the ethics commission is currently investigating complaints against other political leaders in Gadsden County for "legal sufficiency."
The investigations include:
- Quincy Mayor Beverly Nash (2)
- City Manager Richard Ash
- City Finance Director Georgette Daniels
- City Commissioner Devonta Knight
- Quincy Police Lt. Scott Littlefield
- Gadsden County Commissioner Eric Hinson
- Quincy Mayor Pro Tem Lane Stephens
- Quincy Police Sergeant DeAnthony Shamar
