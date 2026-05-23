Florida DOH issues water quality advisory for Carabelle Beach ahead of holiday weekend

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Health issued a water quality advisory for Carabelle Beach due to high levels of bacteria.

The DOH in Franklin County says regular tests completed on Thursday found high levels of Enterococcus bacteria in the water.

Enterococcus bacteria is found in human gastrointestinal tracts and can be found in excrement.

The DOH says the bacteria can make swimmers ill. As a result, the department is advising against water-related activities at that beach this holiday weekend.

The health department says the advisory will continue until the bacteria levels reach the accepted level.

Advisories like this have been fairly common for Franklin County beaches in recent months. The DOH also issued an advisory for Carabelle and two other beaches back in August.

You can find sampling data here.

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