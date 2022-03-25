Florida Department of Transportation releases area traffic advisory

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1 for paving operations

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

· C.R. 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for clearing and grubbing for the detour route and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 (I-10)– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, March 25 through Friday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sodding operations.

· I-10 Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, March 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, March 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Maintenance at Ocala Road, High Road, and North Monroe Street Intersection. – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 for striping operations.

S.R. 155 (Meridian Rd) Routine Utility Maintenance at Henderson Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Saturday, March 26 beginning at 9 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Wakulla County

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, March 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Highway and Tower Road Monday, March 28 through Friday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.