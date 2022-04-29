Watch
Florida Department of Transportation announces traffic advisory for week of May 1

Posted at 5:41 PM, Apr 29, 2022
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area along with Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for paving operations.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

·        Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Thursday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, May 6 for concrete operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for concrete operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, May 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Traffic Signal Installation at Apalachee Parkway (S.R. 20) Intersection - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install traffic light foundations.
  • S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
  • I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Gadsden County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

