Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues Purple Alert for missing Leon County man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sunday issued a Purple Alert for a missing man of Leon County.

According to the alert, 61-year-old Otis Goulds has been missing since July 7, 2022.

He was last seen in the area of the 620 block of West Georgia Street in Tallahassee.

Goulds is listed as a Black male at 6-foot, 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He may have a gray beard and may be wearing glasses.

FDLE noted if you see Goulds, do not approach him, but contact law enforcement officials.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Goulds, contact the Quincy Police Department at 850-627-7111 or dial 911.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website, the Florida Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder; an intellectual disability or a developmental disability; a brain injury; other physical, mental or emotional disabilities that are not related to substance abuse; or a combination of any of these and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm.