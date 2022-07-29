Florida Department of Health: Latest Withlacoochee River water tests met water quality standards

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health announced Friday that a river in three area counties has improved its water quality to acceptable levels.

According to a news release from the department of health, a precautionary health alert for the river expired as water samples recently taken from the river met Florida’s water quality standards.

Florida Department of Health The Florida Department of Health released the latest water sample quality test results from the Withlacoochee River Friday, July 29, 2022.

The Withlacoochee River runs through southwest Georgia, notably in the city of Valdosta in Lowndes County and into Florida in Madison, Hamilton and Suwannee counties.

Last month, the city of Valdosta announced a sewage overflow that impacted the Withlacoochee River.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health released a precautionary statement regarding elevated levels of fecal bacteria levels south of Valdosta in the Withlacoochee River.

The Withlacoochee River flows into the Suwannee River to its south.