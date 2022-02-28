Florida Dental Association Foundation to offer free dental care to 1,000 residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The seventh annual "Florida Mission of Mercy" event will take place March 11 and 12 and provide 1,000 Floridians free dental care.

Hosted by the Florida Dental Association Foundation, this two day event will provided services such as cleanings, fillings, extractions, pediatric dentistry, root canals and a limited number of dentures and partials, according to the FDA Foundation.

The event, which will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, is first-come, first-served, so the organizers suggest that patients arrive early.

A ticket will be given upon arrival with a specific time to return to prevent patients from standing in line and masks will be required.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.