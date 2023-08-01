Florida A&M mourns loss of Andre D. Green

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M University is mourning the loss of Andre D. Green. He was the university's assistant dean of Students and director of the Efferson Student Union, Activities and New Student Orientation.

FAMU confirmed that Green was the victim of a homicide that occurred at Rolling Hills Apartments Tuesday.

President Larry Robinson and William Hudson Jr., vice president for Student Affairs, have offered their deepest condolences to the Green family, students, colleagues and friends, according to FAMU.

Green was an adjunct instructor and worked with the university for more than 17 years. He joined FAMU in 2006.

He led the university's historic hosting of the Southern Regional Orientation Workshop this spring, FAMU says, making FAMU the first HBCU to do so.

Green earned his bachelor's degree in human sciences from Florida State University, FAMU says, and earned a master's degree in student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri. He also earned a doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Hampton University.

Counseling services are being provided for students, faculty and staff.