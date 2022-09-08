Florida A&M announces partnership in support of student-athlete mental health

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida A&M Athletics has partnered with The Zone, a mobile app designed to promote and monitor the mental health of student-athletes.

The software, reportedly created by former student-athletes, will allow the athletes to log their mood, gain access to wellness resources and communicate with campus staff. According to FAMU, administration will also have access to insights and aggregate data of student-athlete wellness, allowing student privacy to be maintained while still providing teams with an understanding of what is happening within the athletic program.

"We are excited to partner with The Zone because the mental health of student-athletes is of the utmost importance to FAMU Sports Medicine," said Director of Sports Medicine Vincent Williams.

Williams added The Zone will allow student-athletes to screen themselves daily without having to involve other individuals. "They will be able to do it on their own time, which will become more efficient for them in the long run," said Williams.

FAMU stated 51% of student transfers last year were a result of mental health-related issues but the new partnership will assist with promoting their continued priority of creating a safe and supportive environment on campus.

Florida A&M has joined six other universities throughout the United States that currently uses the software within their athletic department.

"We are thrilled to partner with Florida A&M and help their athletic program provide an innovative tool to support their student-athletes," said Erik Poldroo, Co-Founder of The Zone. "The FAMU team has been adamant on the importance of mental wellness on campus, and we look forward to helping them achieve their program goals."

For more information about The Zone, visit http://www.itsthezone.com/.