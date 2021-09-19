Flash Flood Watch in effect through Monday morning

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning for all counties in the Big Bend and all counties west of I-75 in South Georgia. Slow moving, heavy rainfall will create localized flooding concerns, especially on already-saturated grounds. A widespread 2-3 inches of rainfall is possible with isolated amounts of 4-6 inches possible.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 19, 2021
