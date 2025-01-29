First Responder Scholarship aims to help retention

The Florida First Responder Scholarship Program covers up to $1,000 for tuition, textbooks, fees and uniforms.

The program addresses a growing need for emergency responders.

Watch the video to find out what types of first responder certifications are covered.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There will be a 26 percent increase in the need of first responders in the next 10 years. That’s according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Right now, there are recruitment efforts to help fill that need—starting with help paying for education.

I’m Lentheus Chaney in Monticello speaking with firefighters on how a new scholarship program will help get more people interested in becoming firefighters and paramedics.

Chef Derrick Burrus is a firefighter and a pastor. He says that the decline of first responders hit Florida hard.

“Across the state there’s a shortage. Has been for several years. COVID really impacted this career this profession and people got out of it and so we’re still trying to fill those voids,” Burrus said.

That’s where The Florida First Responder Scholarship Program comes in. To be eligible, trainees must be enrolled in a basic recruit, EMT, paramedic or firefighter training program.

“The biggest thing is that takes away the obstacle if money is the problem so anybody that wants to enter this career now they have a scholarship that they can tap into to pay for their school and not just the tuition other needs also,” Burrus said.

Those other needs paid for by the program include up to $1,000 for eligible expenses such as certification and examination fees, textbooks and uniforms.

Nicolas Buzbee has been a firefighter paramedic with Jefferson County Fire Rescue for seven years. He says he had to attend school several times at multiple skill levels to become fully certified.

“I paid for that myself because well you know if no one tells you you really don’t know if there’s any extra financial help,” Buzbee said.

The full-time starting salary for a firefighter paramedic in Jefferson County is $56,885. Buzbee says they work very hard for their pay. He feels that the scholarship program will bring some good people to an already hurting industry.

“For someone to have a purpose in their life and have a job that’s worth doing that’s a pretty incredible feeling,” Buzbee said.

Chef Burrus says that while there's currently a short waiting list of applicants, he is honored that new recruits are eager to serve Jefferson County. In Monticello, Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.