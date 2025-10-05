Fire breaks out at commercial building in Tallahassee Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A commercial building in Tallahassee caught fire Saturday evening.

TFD says firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes after the fire broke out in a single-story self-storage facility on the 900 block of Capital Circle.

TFD says crews had to open several roll-up doors to attack the fire. They say the flames damages several units. But fire walls inside the building helped keep the fire from spreading and kept a majority of the units safe.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating how the fire started.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.