Fire breaks out at commercial building in Tallahassee Saturday

TFD says several units were saved due to fire walls in the building
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A commercial building in Tallahassee caught fire Saturday evening.

TFD says firefighters arrived on the scene five minutes after the fire broke out in a single-story self-storage facility on the 900 block of Capital Circle.

TFD says crews had to open several roll-up doors to attack the fire. They say the flames damages several units. But fire walls inside the building helped keep the fire from spreading and kept a majority of the units safe.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating how the fire started.

