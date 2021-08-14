Finnegan's Wake reopens after COVID closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sometimes you just wanna go where everybody knows your name. That’s the feeling shared among friends visiting Finnegans Wake for the first time since the popular midtown bar closed last year.

"We were devastated when it got closed but when we saw it was reopening we were so excited we couldn't wait to be here for the soft opening," said frequent Finnegan's customer Jessica Hunt.

General manger Daniel Gavrilin shares what it means to be reopen, saying, "18 months ago back in March of last year Finnegan shut down and to be able to bring back Finnegans is so important not only to Tallahassee but to everyone that works here as well."

Many of the previous workers were forced to find new jobs following the COVID closure, but, "The old owners Sharon and Bruce gave us their blessing to continue at the Finnegan’s name and we’ve done everything that we can to really bring it back exactly how they had it."

Happy to be back at their favorite hangout, Jessica and Matthew Hunt say the new owners nailed it.

"I’m very impressed that they’ve kept the same relaxed atmosphere, it’s just a fun place," said Matthew Hunt.

In addition to keeping the party going, Gavrilin says they’re also doing their best to stay COVID safe.

"During Covid over 10,000 bars and restaurants closed during Covid and those were primarily small businesses," said Gavrilin, "so we’re doing everything we can to stay on top of the virus while also creating jobs and really re-creating and continuing a landmark and it’s legacy as well here."

Masks are currently encouraged but not required.