FHP: Two dead following fiery crash in Hamilton County Friday morning; victims unidentified

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol says two people were killed following a single-car crash in Hamilton County on Friday Morning.

The report states that at 3:10 this morning, a white Toyota Corolla was heading northbound on I-75 near mile marker 456 when the car left the roadway and went into the eastern ditch. FHP says the front of the car crashed into several trees and caught on fire, killing both the driver and passenger.

The report states the victims' identities are pending.

