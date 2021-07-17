FHP: Perry man dead, another injured after pickup truck overturned in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Perry man is dead after the pickup truck he was in early Saturday morning overturned, the crash also left another man with minor injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol said two men were towing a trailer loaded with a side-by-side using their pickup truck along US 98 east of Container Grade around 2:30 a.m. when the truck went onto the shoulder and overturned.

The 20-year-old driver sustained minor injuries, while the 31-year-old passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

It was unknown if the two men were wearing their seatbelts, a report from FHP showed.