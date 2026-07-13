FHP: Dump truck crash hits bridge while traveling on I-10 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — A crash involving the bed of a dump truck shut down part of Interstate 10 in Suwannee County Monday morning.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling East with its bed raised. The truck then hit the underside of the County Road 795 overpass near mile marker 281. The report says the bed then detached from the truck and became wedged between the overpass and the road.

Crews closed both lanes of the interstate for a time to remove the truck bed. The bridge also closed for inspectors to assess the damage, FDOT says. The FHP says the right lane of the interstate stayed closed for a while longer so crews could complete "minor repairs to the structure."

No one was hurt due to the crash.

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