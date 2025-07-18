FHP: Deadly hit-and-run suspect arrested on Friday following crash in June

LEON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol has announced the arrest of the person who they say hit and killed a cyclist on June 08th and left the scene. FHP says on Friday morning, July 18th, troopers were on their way to serve a warrant for arrest when the suspect left his residence on Lakeview Drive.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop and arrested 37-year-old Codan Garrison without incident. Garrison is accused of hitting and killing a 63-year-old woman as she was riding along State Road 20 late Sunday night on June 08th. A few days after the crash, troopers identified the SUV believed to be used in the crash and identified a suspect.
FHP says Garrison was taken to the Leon County Jail for booking. He faces the following charges:
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving death
- Attaching Tag not Assigned
No proof of Insurance
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.