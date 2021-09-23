Watch
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

AP
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)
Brian Laundrie
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.

A Tampa Bay law firm is offering $20,000 for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

