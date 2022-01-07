FDOT traffic advisory for Jackson County, Big Bend region

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 for guardrail work.

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from South of Interstate 10 to South of U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 for paving operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Washington County line to West of U.S. 231 - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Saturday, Jan. 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for paving operations.



BIG BEND

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of Interstate 10 (I-10) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 for paving operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations.

the week of Monday, Jan. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10 for drainage and paving operations.

Wakulla County:

· S.R. 369 (U.S. 319) Widening from South of East Ivan Road to North of S.R. 267 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10 for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, Jan. 10 for paving operations.