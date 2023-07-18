FDOT addressing congestion at Thomasville Rd, Capital Circle offramp

If you live in Northeast Tallahassee, you're probably familiar with the traffic at exit 203 to Thomasville Road and Capital Circle.

FDOT is working to make changes to ease traffic at that exit with a new lane.

With his pastry shop located off of I-10, Mark Cross has watched the northeast grow from when Tasty Pastry Bakery opened in 1987.

"The area has grown for the past 20 to 30 years and it's not going to stop growing I think," Cross said. "It's a busy, moving area, so it's been great for business."

While good for business, the growth has created traffic.

"We notice coming back, it is harder to get off the interstate and apparently that's what the construction is about," Cross said.

That is why the Florida Department of Transportation is beginning a $14.9 million project to add a lane to the eastbound off ramp at Thomasville Road and Capital Circle.

That lane expansion also going down Raymond Diehl Road to Capital Circle.

FDOT public information officer Lindsey Harrell is excited as a commuter herself.

"This is the road I am most familiar with living in this area and it's basically the road we take on all of our vacations throughout the state," Harrell said. "I like to see improvements being made."

While change is coming, Cross said he has come to accept the traffic on I-10 in the northeast.

"It's dangerous because people get in a hurry but I just kind of go with it. It's what to expect," Cross said.

However, he is excited for that extra lane.

"One more lane should make it less of a bottle neck there as people come off the interstate since it's such a busy, busy interchange," Cross said.

People taking this exit should expect lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

