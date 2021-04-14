FDLE: Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Tallahassee.

According to FDLE, Nevaeh Kenyon was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Wessex Court in northeast Tallahassee Tuesday.

She’s described as a 5'-5" with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 130 pounds.

Nevaeh was last seen wearing tennis shoes and her hair up in a ponytail or bun. She wears glasses and has her ears pierced.

FDLE says she might also have a small pink backpack with her.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office at 850-606-5800 or 911.