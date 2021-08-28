FDC trainee dies on duty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections announced Saturday that Correctional Officer Trainee Whitney Cloud died during firearms training.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Officer Whitney Cloud,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “As a newly hired officer trainee, Officer Cloud vowed to make a difference in the lives of others and protect her community. We are immensely saddened by this unexpected tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to her loved ones and fellow officers during this extremely difficult time.”

Cloud was training at the Harry K. Singletary Training Academy in Wakulla Correctional Institute in Crawdfordville and was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution.

According to the FDC, it appears she was injured "by an accidental discharge during firearms training on August 26, 2021."

She later passed as a nearby hospital. No other staff were involved in the accident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation on the incident.

