Father found guilty of attempted second-degree murder against son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man from Tallahassee was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

According to court records from the Leon County Clerk of Courts Office, Andrew Lawyer II was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm by a jury.

The two-day trial concluded Friday with the verdict.

The guilty verdict stems from a January 3, 2019 incident.

According to a document provided by the state attorney’s office, Lawyer is accused of shooting his son, Andrew “AJ” Lawyer III, in the face over an argument over olive oil and the elder Lawyer kicking a dog that belonged to his son.

The document adds after shooting his son in the face, the son fell to the ground.

The elder Lawyer then shot again at his son, which missed.

The son then got up and ran out of the room and the elder Lawyer pointed the gun at his son as he ran out of the room.

The document notes Lawyer II’s wife, who is also the mother of the victim, witnessed the event.

The elder Lawyer is in custody with no bond and is awaiting sentencing.

Lawyer II is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in state prison.