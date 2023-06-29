Watch Now
Fatal hit and run in Thomas County

Investigators ask for the public's help in finding who's responsible in hit and run
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 18:15:15-04

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A dollar general employee said she was working the night the incident happened. She said she was the one who called for help after discovering Marvin Graham laying in the roadway.

The Dollar General employee did not want to go on camera. She was still visibly shaken up by the hit and run. The employee said the incident was quote, "nothing like she's seen before." Adding she "has a hard time crossing the area where the incident happened."

According to Thomas County's Sheriff's office they received a call Saturday around 9:30 pm saying a man was lying in the road on US 3-19. The rural roadway, though not super busy, is known to have people walking alongside it.

Deputies say that a vehicle hit Marvin Graham and then Graham was hit again by a pickup truck, leading to what is now a fatal hit and run.

