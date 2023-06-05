Farm Share to host upcoming local food distributions in the Big Bend

Farm Share will host upcoming food distributions for people in the Big Bend suffering from food insecurity, beginning Wednesday.
Food distributions will consist of fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
Those interested in attending must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed, Farm Share says.
The drive-thru food distributions will take place on the following days and locations below:
- Gadsden Senior Citizen Center Free Food Distribution - Wednesday, June 7, at the Historic District, located at 79 Lasalle Leffall Dr. in Quincy.
- Set to begin at 11 a.m. until supplies last.
- Blessings of Hope Free Food Distribution - Saturday, June 10, at 1062 Jamieson Road in Havana.
- Set to begin at 8 a.m. until supplies last.
- Bright Ideas Free Food Distribution - Saturday, June 10, at 1349 E Lafayette Street in Tallahassee.
- Set to begin at 9 a.m. until supplies last.