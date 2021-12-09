Watch
Farm Share to distribute food Saturday in Tallahassee

Life Deliverance Ministries to host event
Photo source: ABC27
Farm Share distributing free food.
Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is partnering with Life Deliverance Ministries to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, at Life Deliverance Ministries, 3377 Jim Lee Rd. in Tallahassee starting at 8 a.m.

The giveaway will last until supplies run out.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

