Farm Share to distribute food in Havana on Saturday

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is partnering with Saint Mary Church to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.

Food distribution will take place Saturday at the New Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 6745 Fairbanks Ferry Rd., Havana, Fla. 32333, beginning at 8 a.m.

The distribution will continue until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.