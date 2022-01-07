Watch
Farm Share to distribute food in Havana on Saturday

Event begins at 8 a.m.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 12:13:32-05

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — Farm Share is partnering with Saint Mary Church to distribute food to food-insecure Floridians in the Tallahassee area.

Food distribution will take place Saturday at the New Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 6745 Fairbanks Ferry Rd., Havana, Fla. 32333, beginning at 8 a.m.

The distribution will continue until supplies last.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

